Ashley Alexiss Bares Shoulders And Shows Off Curves In Ruched Bikini Bottoms, And Instagram Approves

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss jumped right back into work since she returned from her recent trip to The Maldives where she and her husband, Travis Yohe celebrated their wedding anniversary. She managed to thrill her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, Alexiss wore a purple sports bra, which she topped with an off the shoulder, short-sleeved purple t-shirt in a different shade. The model tied the shirt at her waist, and she wore high-waisted black ruched bikini bottoms with ties on each side. The outfit displayed her voluptuous hourglass figure. The blonde bombshell’s long hair sat atop her head in a thick bun, and she completed the effortlessly casual look with a pair of dark oversized sunglasses. In all, she looked perfect for a day in the sun, especially with her crossed leg pose with her hands together at her midsection showing off her gorgeous wedding set.

In the caption, Alexiss had a bit of fun. She noted that life is short, and then she encouraged people to smile while they still had their teeth. In the accompanying photo, the model showed off her big beautiful smile, and she also tagged Fashion Nova Curve in the post, which means at least some of what she wore came from the brand.

The model’s followers appreciated her latest share with nearly 5,500 of them hitting the “like” button in less than an hour, and dozens of them also commented with words of encouragement and appreciation.

“Body goals,” wrote one follower.

“Curves forever,” another praised.

“Love it! Might have to use that saying!!” complimented a fan.

“Ohh WOW! You are so stunning,” replied one.

On her Instagram story, Alexiss posted news and a meme about the New England Patriots officially cutting Antonio Brown in the wake of the allegations he faces from his former trainer. She appeared unconcerned about the fact that the team let the player go. The meme she shared on her story even said that the Patriots go from being Super Bowl favorites to being Super Bowl favorites after the move.

The model makes no secret that she’s a huge New England Patriots fan, and she regularly cheers them on during the NFL season. The Inquisitr recently reported that last Sunday, Alexiss nearly broke the Internet when she put on a custom created white Patriots jersey, and it appeared as if she wasn’t wearing pants with the football gear.