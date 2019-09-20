‘American Horror Story’: Real-Life Serial Killer Storyline Featured In ‘AHS 1984’

Richard Ramirez was a serial killer in the 1980s who also went by the moniker of the "Night Stalker."

The premiere episode for the latest season of American Horror Story dropped earlier this week. With the title of AHS 1984, it was a given that there would be big hair synonymous with the decade. FX had already released details on the new series, revealing that it would also pay tribute to the classic slasher films of the 1980s. As CNN points out, AHS 1984 also featured a storyline inspired by a real-life serial killer that terrorized people during this same era.

Richard Ramirez, dubbed the Night Stalker, was eventually convicted of thirteen counts of murder in 1989 and sentenced to thirteen death sentences. However, he died before being executed from complications of B-cell lymphoma.

Ramirez’s reign of terror started in April of 1984. By August of 1985, he had killed at least 14 people and also “raped and tortured at least 24 more,” according to Elle. He was known for breaking and entering homes in various areas around Los Angeles and San Francisco. Ramirez not only raped, tortured, and murdered his victims, but he also stole items from their homes. While Ramirez initially targeted women, he was also known to target couples later in his killing spree.

His last victims — Bill Carns, 30, and his fiancee, Inez Erickson, 29 — were attacked in Mission Viejo, California. Ramirez shot Carns in the head before beating and raping Erickson. He identified himself to her as he did so. Both Carns and Erickson actually survived the attack, and it was Erickson’s identification of Ramirez in a line-up that helped lead to his arrest.

I just want to remind you that Richard Ramirez is human garbage. A rapist of the elderly and a filthy, worthless murderer. If you are enthralled by the romantization of him on AHS84 you need to check yourself. pic.twitter.com/Avt00GbKwq — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) September 19, 2019

In American Horror Story, Ramirez makes his presence known as he attacks and attempts to rape and murder Brooke (Emma Roberts). Brooke does manage to escape, but Ramirez threatens her before she flees.

“You’re going to be famous,” Ramirez says.

“You’re going to die by the hands of the Night Stalker. I will find you. Satan will show me the way.”

In American Horror Story, Ramirez is portrayed by Zach Villa. This is Villa’s second appearance in the AHS franchise, having appeared briefly in AHS Hotel — the fifth season of American Horror Story. Additionally, Ramirez was also previously portrayed by Anthony Ruivivar in AHS Hotel, which featured several portrayals of real-life serial killers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season of American Horror Story is set to be the goriest yet, according to AHS star Billie Lourd, who plays aerobics instructor Montana Duke in the current season.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.