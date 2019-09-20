‘Jersey Shore’ Star Lauren Sorrentino Stuns In Tight White Pants, Tells Fans To ‘Boss Up’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino has been absolutely glowing in her Instagram posts lately because of a major life change that happened on September 12. Just a little over a week ago, Lauren’s husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, was released from prison and re-joined his new wife in their life together.

Lauren has already shared some sweet shots of the two of them together, including an adorable picture taken at home in their apartment with their dog. Lauren is still posting plenty of selfies that highlight her beauty, though.

In a recent photo taken while she was in Manhattan filming with Mike, Lauren sat on a brown leather couch with a director’s chair beside it. She rocked a pair of white pants so tight they looked painted on, a pink tank that highlighted her curves, and a black cropped jacket to finish off the look. She accessorized the look with gorgeous black pointed-toe stiletto heels and a pair of chic sunglasses perched on top of her head. The blonde beauty had her hair pulled back and carried two Louis Vuitton bags with her — a tote and a backpack. She smiled at the camera in the snap, looking joyful.

Her fans loved seeing the happy shot, and the post received more than 31,900 likes within just three hours, including one like from her husband, Mike.

Lauren was clearly feeling some boss vibes in her look, as she explained in the caption, and shared a motivational comment in the caption with her followers.

Her husband, who is always singing Lauren’s praises, was one of the first to comment on the post, saying, “beautiful Mrs Situation.”

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley also left a comment, simply saying, “obsessed.”

Many of her fans had nothing but kind words to say in the comments section and were glad to see Lauren smiling.

“You look so happy! Gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Wish you guys nothing but the best!!” another follower commented.

Another fan commended Lauren — not for her external beauty — but for her inner strength.

“You’re an example to all women that strength is found inside all of us and nothing in life is impossible.”

Another follower had her eyes on Lauren’s Louis Vuitton bags and loved the overall look.

“Nice bags & go enjoy time with your honey!!” the user commented.

Lauren followed up the gorgeous selfie with a double Instagram update, which showed her and Mike walking around in Manhattan.