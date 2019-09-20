‘World’s Sexiest Barista’ Taylor Lynn Tatum Strips Down To Sheer Lingerie To Kick Off The Weekend

Taylor Lynn Tatum has delivered an Instagram update just in time for the weekend. The “world’s sexiest barista,” per The Sun, might come with swimwear as part of her identity, but this model and social media sensation’s wardrobe extends beyond pool attire.

Taylor took to social media earlier today with an Instagram update that sent fans a reminder of the model’s sensual side, although the update was definitely ticking boxes for showcasing this brunette’s killer body. Taylor may not come as one of Instagram’s best-known faces, but with a social media following on the rise and The Inquisitr previously having chronicled her updates, this rising star may well become a full-blown sensation one day.

The photo posted showed Taylor shot indoors and in a daylit setting. The model appeared alone and in a room that was completely empty: fans simply saw wooden floors, plus windows with white shutters allowing sunlight in. Taylor had been photographed sitting on the floor with her eyes closed and a peaceful, calm expression. The wardrobe was heating things up, though. Taylor had outfitted herself in some pretty minimal clothing up-top, with fans seeing the star clad in a sheer white bra affording a decent view of her ample assets. The lingerie was paired with blue and ripped jeans, with Taylor appearing barefoot.

A simple caption from Taylor came in emoji form: the model seemed to be suggesting that she was at home.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 690 likes in the space of an hour. Given that Taylor only has 89,700 Instagram followers, that’s a pretty decent response.

As to fan replies, these seemed to range from comments regarding the star’s beauty to the somewhat bare room. Clearly, one fan had picked up on the sparse setting.

“Someone get this girl some furniture!” they wrote.

Then again, another fan didn’t seem too bothered.

“Taylor you always look soooo beautiful, every day,” they wrote.

There is, indeed, an immense beauty to this star. Taylor seems to have opted out of going blonde – the light-haired look seems hugely popular amid Instagram’s models – with this face choosing to stick to her natural dark locks. Likewise refreshing in many of Taylor’s updates is the low-key feel. The star may have appeared in what seemed to be professionally-shot images just recently, but many snaps filling Taylor’s feed include candid moments with friends. The account also showcases the star’s barista side, with these snaps proving popular.

