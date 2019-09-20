‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Step Out In Los Angeles After Wedding Ring Drama

The couple attended an event on Thursday.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright stepped out on Thursday night after facing off against rumors claiming they were experiencing marital drama for the past several weeks.

Ahead of their upcoming trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Vanderpump Rules couple ventured to Fred Segal in Los Angeles, where they attended the launch of the “A Ride Through the Ages” Wrangler Capsule Collection, and posed for photos together on the red carpet.

In photos, Taylor was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a button-down over top and a pair of dark jeans. Meanwhile, Taylor’s wife of nearly three months stunned as she showed a bit of her midsection in a printed button-down and blue jeans.

As fans have seen over the past several weeks, Taylor and Cartwright have been linked to rumors of a potential split. While the couple has denied all reports of marital strife, some have believed the rumors due to the fact that the couple doesn’t always wear their wedding rings.

After Jax was first photographed without his wedding ring weeks ago, he explained that he doesn’t always wear his wedding ring, nor does his wife. So, when it comes to their ringless fingers, they are no real indicators of any trouble in paradise between the two.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend ‘A Ride Through the Ages’: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on September 19, 2019. Erik Voake / Getty Images

Earlier this month, as he hosted the Carl’s Jr. Avocado Brunch in honor of their Guacamole Double Cheeseburger, Taylor spoke to Life & Style magazine.

“I don’t wear my ring at home. I never have, I never will. I don’t wear my ring to the gym. I never have, I never will. I mean, I’m just really not a big jewelry guy,” he explained. “My ring is beautiful and it’s big and it’s large, so it gets in the way a lot. I don’t understand why that’s such a big deal.”

According to Taylor, he doesn’t understand why he has been singled out for not wearing his ring, especially considering tons of people take their rings off at home and others don’t wear their rings at all.

“Most people I talk to don’t wear their ring at home or even at all. Unless I’m going out with my wife somewhere, unless I’m going out myself to an event or whatever like that, that’s when I wear it,” he revealed.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, but a premiere date has not yet been set.