Antonio Brown Raffling Off His Patriots Touchdown Ball On Instagram Minutes After Team Cut Him

Antonio Brown is giving one Instagram follower the chance to hold history — the touchdown ball he caught in now what will be his only game for the franchise.

Just minutes after both Brown and the Patriots released statements saying he had been cut from the team, Brown took to Instagram to post a picture of the ball he caught for a touchdown in the team’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the caption, Brown wrote that “one lucky fan” will get a chance to win the ball if they comment below the photo.

On Friday afternoon, the Patriots released Brown after a little more than a week with the team. His release came amid a pair of sexual misconduct allegations, including former personal trainer Britney Taylor who claimed that Brown sexually assaulted her on a series of occasions, including one in which he forceably raped her. Just a few days ago, another anonymous woman came forward to say that Brown approached her in an inappropriate manner while she was painting a mural in his home. The woman said that Brown approached her from behind while he was naked and using a hand towel to cover his genitals. The artist said that she ignored his advances, and Brown cut off the relationship shortly afterward, before she had finished the painting.

A lawyer representing the second woman claimed that she received what she believed to be a threatening text message this week that originated from a number Brown had given her in 2017. The message included four other people, with the number connected to Brown asking associates to investigate the woman and including pictures of her children. The NFL is looking into both cases of alleged misconduct from Brown.

Brown’s release could be incredibly costly. As ESPN reporter Field Yates noted, Brown was due to be paid the first $5 million from his $9 million signing bonus on Monday. If he does not receive the bonus, that means Brown will go from having a $30 million guaranteed contract from the Raiders in March to $9 million guaranteed from the Patriots to just $158,333 that he made for his one game played as a member of the New England Patriots.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement on Friday saying that the wide receiver was looking forward to playing for another team after he was cut by the Patriots.

It’s not clear if any other team will be interested in signing Antonio Brown, but one lucky fan could have a chance to win his lone touchdown ball from the New England Patriots.