TD Bank Reportedly Accepted Jeffrey Epstein’s Money After Deutsche Bank AG Cut Ties

The Jeffrey Epstein case continues to reveal links to famous figures and institutions that accepted his money. Recently, Joichi Ito stepped down as director of MIT Media Lab after it came to light that he took money from the convicted sex offender and made a deliberate effort to hide the funding.

The Financial Post reports that after Deutsche Bank AG cut ties with Epstein, Toronto-Dominion Bank in Canada, or TD Canada Trust, accepted money from the disgraced financier. TD is the third major global lender that has been linked to Epstein since he became a felon following his 2008 case that led to a 13-month sentence for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute. Before Epstein’s money was removed from Deutsche Bank AG, he was with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As of now, it’s unclear how much money Epstein moved to TD and whether his assets are still there. According to Paolo Pasquini, a spokesman for the Toronto-based lender, the bank will not be commenting on the matter.

“As a matter of policy, we do not share information of this kind publicly,” he said.

Epstein committed suicide last month as he was facing federal sex trafficking charges. While it’s still unclear how Epstein attained his wealth, many believed that it was linked to his sex trafficking activities, although his death means it may never be clear how he became a successful financier.

Letter from @harvard President to affiliates (e.g., alumni like me) regarding funding from Jeffrey Epstein #NotImpressed pic.twitter.com/MhCRo6Q25z — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) September 13, 2019

Eric Weinstein, a podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital, addressed the mystery of Epstein’s wealth and the lack of media focus on its source in a Twitter thread.

“It really feels to me like the pervert narrative is what brought an enormous covert structure into view and folks are treating it like the main story. But it seems to me that a large infrastructure was fronted by a badly drawn Gatsby character with no plausible source of wealth.”

Weinstein suggested that MIT didn’t need money, nor did Bill Gates, who reportedly met with Epstein, but declined to do business with him.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s public face was that of someone richer than 11 figures of net worth. And he just wasn’t that rich. Q: For what was Jeffrey Epstein the front end?” Weinstein asked.

The news of TD Bank’s link to Epstein comes just as one of his most prominent accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, revealed that Prince Andrew allegedly raped her three times. She made the revelation during a clip for her first on-camera interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie.