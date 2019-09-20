Kim Kardashian Sparks Instagram Frenzy In Semi-Sheer Top To Showcase Her ‘New Babies’

Kim Kardashian has sparked a social media frenzy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to Instagram earlier today with a set of images that seem to have turned the platform upside-down. Kim’s post seemed as much dedicated to her caption as it was the photos – given that the 38-year-old was out to showcase some “babies,” fans will likely consider this update a major talking point.

Kim’s photos showed her posing in a kitchen setting. The KKW Beauty founder appeared in the foreground and shot relatively close up as she held two adorable little dogs. One was seen in each of the star’s hands, with fans seeing a black and white fluffy set of pups. Kim posed in the first image with her face near the dogs and her face pouted into a kiss as she gazed downward at them.

Style-wise, Kim seemed to be channeling the much-adored athleisurewear trend. Dress up to the nines she might, but Kim will keep it casual when she wants to. The mother of four was seen in a simple and semi-sheer white tank, with slight hints of her bra visible. The tight upper came paired with hints of gray pants.

An excited-sounding caption from Kim announced that the two canines had arrived into her family home, with the star stating that daughter North West had come up with suggested names. Kim did seem to want input from her fans, though.

The response has been nothing short of a frenzy. Over 14,000 comments were left within just 35 minutes of the post going live.

“Omgggg,” came from artist Saint Hoax.

“Sake and Soy!” one fan wrote.

“YING AND YANG,” another wrote, appearing to need caps.

“I love sake & soy,” was another comment.

Fans seemed to take to the comments section by the masses – while some agreed with the caption-mentioned names that Kim appeared to be considering, others disagreed.

“Soy and ramen,” was one suggestion.

“Dim and sum,” another suggested.

Not all replies seemed geared towards Asian food, though. One fan suggested that the star name her pups after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. A question also came in over the hamster that daughter North West appeared to acquire earlier this summer, as The Inquisitr documented. Sadly, the 6-year-old’s hamster has since died. It looks like North has new pets to play with, though.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their pets. Khloe Kardashian’s dog passed away last year, but fans do still see Kendall, plus Kylie Jenner spending time with their dogs.

