NBCUniversal Confirms ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff And It May Star Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is rumored to have two series in the works.

NBCUniversal recently announced the upcoming launch of their new streaming service, Peacock. When the announcement was made, the mass media conglomerate also revealed details about its upcoming series, including a number of new reality shows with one described as a Real Housewives spinoff.

On September 18, Reality Blurred revealed that Peacock, which will be officially launched in April 2020, will include an array of new and old series, including reality show Top Chef, The Real Housewives, Chrisley Knows Best, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as scripted shows Parks and Recreation and The Office. The streaming service will also include reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.

“Peacock will feature a broad array of the most-talked-about unscripted programming,” NBCUniversal said in a statement, confirming there will be “a spinoff of Bravo’s successful The Real Housewives franchise.”

As fans of the franchise well-know, there have been a number of Real Housewives spinoffs in recent years, including Kim Zolciak’s Don’t Be Tardy, Bethenny Frankel’s Bethenny Ever After, Caroline Manzo’s Manzo’d with Children, and Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules.

While NBCUniversal didn’t confirm any details about the upcoming spinoff, Vanderpump has been linked to two potential new series in recent months, including one based out of her animal rescue center in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs, and another based out of her Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In March of this year, Page Six shared a report in which they revealed that Vanderpump appeared to be preparing for what may be the next Vanderpump Rules but that the project wasn’t confirmed as a spinoff quite yet. Instead, it was allegedly being decided whether or not the project would air as a spinoff or a one-time special.

At the time, it was noted that because there had been a bit to-do about Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs and later giving the animal away, which violated the policy of the rescue center, many of Vanderpump’s co-stars, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards, were upset to learn about the potential new series or special.

According to an insider, the women “felt used by the show’s producers” to further Vanderpump’s alleged agenda, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

A source close to Vanderpump told Page Six that she “has had many ideas for additional Bravo shows. Any project that will further her mission to save the lives of dogs here in the USA and around the world is something that she is seriously considering.”