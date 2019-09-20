NBCUniversal Confirms ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff And It May Star Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is rumored to have two series in the works.

NBCUniversal recently announced the upcoming launch of their new streaming service, Peacock. When the announcement was made, the mass media conglomerate also revealed details about its upcoming series, including a number of new reality shows with one described as a Real Housewives spinoff.

On September 18, Reality Blurred revealed that Peacock, which will be officially launched in April 2020, will include an array of new and old series, including reality show Top Chef, The Real Housewives, Chrisley Knows Best, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as scripted shows Parks and Recreation and The Office. The streaming service will also include reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.

“Peacock will feature a broad array of the most-talked-about unscripted programming,” NBCUniversal said in a statement, confirming there will be “a spinoff of Bravo’s successful The Real Housewives franchise.”

As fans of the franchise know, there have been a number of Real Housewives spinoffs in recent years, including Kim Zolciak’s Don’t Be Tardy, Bethenny Frankel’s Bethenny Ever After, Caroline Manzo’s Manzo’d with Children, and Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules.

While NBCUniversal didn’t confirm any details about upcoming spinoffs, Vanderpump has been linked to two potential new series in recent months. One was said to be based out of Lisa’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, while another was said to be based out of her Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In March of this year, Page Six shared a report in which the source revealed that Vanderpump appeared to be preparing for what may be the next Vanderpump Rules even though the project has not yet been confirmed as a spinoff. Instead, further decisions were allegedly being made as to whether or not the project will air as a spinoff or as a one-time special.

At the time, a bit of a to-do came about when Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs and then ended up giving the animal away. That move violated the rescue center’s policy.

Meanwhile, many of Vanderpump’s co-stars — including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards — were upset to learn about the potential new series or special. According to an insider, the women “felt used by the show’s producers” to further Vanderpump’s alleged agenda, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

A source close to Vanderpump told Page Six that she “has had many ideas for additional Bravo shows. Any project that will further her mission to save the lives of dogs here in the USA and around the world is something that she is seriously considering.”