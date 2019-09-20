T.I. Says Candace Owens Is ‘Dangerous,’ Suggests She’s Using Her ‘Brilliance’ For Harm

In the wake of T.I.’s conversation with conservative commentator Candace Owens at the Revolt Summit, the rapper appeared on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood talk show and again touched on the 30-year-old’s controversial political beliefs. Although T.I. admits he supports Owens’ “brilliance,” he believes that she is currently using her intelligence “adversely” and said the rhetoric she is pushing is “dangerous.”

Per Complex, T.I. admits that he doesn’t believe every black person must be a Democrat and is not speaking in support of any one party. But the rapper claimed that ⁠— while he has nothing against Owens personally ⁠— he is opposed to the things she says. He also addressed people of color like Owens who support Donald Trump.

“I think it’s a bit self-serving. I think they see what they can gain from the administration,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, if you make a little money, there are some perks. I’m not gonna argue against the perks.”

Regardless of his understanding that people are incentivized by money, T.I. claims that what people like Owens do is not “right.”

“And if I ever had a decision to make where you can keep these perks if these people stay in office or you may lose the perks, but you’ll have fair representation for the greater good of all, then I’ma go with the fair representation for the greater good of all.”

The Daily Beast reports that Owens recently appeared before Congress to suggest that the purported rise in hate crimes in the United States in not real. She also suggested that white nationalism is not a problem, instead pointing to black-on-black crime and the Democrats’ purported battle against masculinity.

during her appearance, candace owens said democrats havent had hearings on families, literacy, and abortion, preferring instead to focus on white supremacy. of course — of course — democrats have had hearings on every single one of those issues. https://t.co/5GdjFNBeYr pic.twitter.com/4szPUUrzgX — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 20, 2019

A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) spotlights the activities of white supremacists ⁠— who appear to be connecting across the globe at a higher rate ⁠— and calls it a “global terror threat. The report suggests that white supremacist ideas are becoming normalized and this has pushed many with these beliefs to attend political events and conferences around the globe ⁠— mostly associated with the far-right and openly white nationalist parties.

A recent report called “Domestic Terrorism in 2018,” which was posted online by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparations, suggests that all cases of “racially-based” domestic terrorism in 2018 were conducted by white supremacists. In addition, Trump’s administration reportedly tried to keep the data hidden from the public eye. The report was discovered around the same time leaked FBI documents revealed that the agency listed “Black Identity Extremists” and “animal rights/environmental extremists” as the top domestic counterterrorism dangers.