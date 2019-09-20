‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador And Boyfriend John Enjoy A Night Out With Braunwyn Windham-Burke And Her Husband

The co-stars had an impromptu run-in.

Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke ran into one another while out on the town earlier this week.

As Shannon and her boyfriend, John Janssen, listened to the Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member suddenly saw that her newest co-star, Braunwyn, and her husband, Sean Burke, enjoying the same show.

On Instagram, Shannon shared a group photo of the four of them together and said that things are never boring when it comes to her time with the mother-of-seven.

“So fun,” Braunwyn agreed in the comments section of the post.

In addition to spending time with Brauwyn during her night out, Shannon and John also mingled with another couple and posed for a photo with them, as well.

Shannon and John began dating one another over the summer after Shannon moved into a beach rental in Orange County. They went public with their relationship on Instagram at the end of July. Since then, Shannon has been sharing photos of the two of them quite frequently, and has confirmed that her daughters have met her businessman boyfriend.

Shannon also recently moved into a new home, and during the move, as The Inquisitr previously reported, John was a big help.

Shannon began dating John months after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador was finalized. As fans well know, Shannon and David initially split in 2017, but due to their ongoing custody battle and money feuds, their divorce wasn’t officially made final until April of this year.

While Shannon has been known to keep her distance from the new additions to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast in past years, she and Braunwyn appear to have hit it off with one another quite nicely.

In early August, Braunwyn spoke to the Bravo Insider about her initial interaction with Shannon and admitted that despite Shannon’s reputation for being hard on new cast members, they actually had a ball from the start.

“The first time I met her, we ended up dancing on a table together at Quiet Woman. The minute I met Shannon… I feel we just got along instantly,” Braunwyn explained. “It’s always sort of the joke that she’s not nice to the new girl, and she was. She’s just so nice and inviting and welcoming.”

To see more of Shannon, Brauwyn, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.