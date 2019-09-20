‘200 Day-A-Year’ Bikini Model Sofia Jamora Gives Instagram An Eyeful Of Her Booty: ‘Lil Miss Attitude’

Instagram model and social media sensation Sofia Jamora might best be known for her killer bikinis, but this bombshell doesn’t just come as a swimwear face. Sofia has updated her social media with a particularly unusual dress – well, unusual in the sense that it came with newspaper print. However, the skintight nature of the outfit was well within Sofia’s domain.

The model updated her social media earlier today with an Instagram snap that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. It included Instagram’s adored outdoor setting, there was a snazzy vehicle, and fans got a great feel for Jamora’s fierce fashion sense. Sofia appeared photographed from behind, with her super curvy rear likely drawing attention. The blonde was outfitted in an outrageously tight and strappy minidress made entirely out of newspaper print. Clearly, this fashionista knows how to switch things up. Sofia posed for her photo with a turned head toward the camera, wearing a sassy facial expression that appeared to directly refer to the model’s caption, which hinted that she might be a bit of a handful.

Sofia appeared beautifully made up, with bronzed and highlighted cheeks, pink lips, and defined brows. As to the model’s curvy figure, well, fans just had to see for themselves.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up more than 50,000 likes in the space of one hour. She may not garner Kardashian-Jenner level engagement, but Sofia is already proving to be a hard-hitter. Today also reminded fans that this model is alive and well in the world of influencing. That is commonplace among Instagram’s attractive models, with Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore fronting Oh Polly, and fellow models Abby Dowse and Sara Underwood handling Fashion Nova.

Sofia is now affiliated with the famous swimwear brand Frankies, with the company appearing to have profiled the model. When asked roughly how many days a year she spends in a bikini, Sofia provided an answer.

“200 days,” she said.

As to her growing social media following, the model seemed taken aback at her own success.

“It came as a surprise to me. It’s still very weird to wake up to more followers day by day but hopefully if I gain enough I could start promoting more charities and causes that are in need of attention as well as promoting my favorite brands,” Sofia added.

Sofia recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for baring a full-frontal — and somewhat exposing — look at a fashion show. Of course, the appearance was a classy one.