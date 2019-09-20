‘200 Day-A-Year’ Bikini Model Sofia Jamora Gives Instagram An Eyeful Of Her Booty: ‘Lil Miss Attitude’

Sofia Jamora is back on the ‘Gram. The Instagram model and social media sensation might best be known for her killer bikinis, but this bombshell doesn’t just come as a swimwear face. Sofia has updated her social media with a particularly unusual dress – well, unusual in the sense that it came with newspaper print. As to its skin-tight nature, well, that is Sofia’s domain.

The model updated her social media earlier today with an Instagram snap that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. It included Instagram’s adored outdoor setting, there was a snazzy vehicle, plus fans got a great feel for Jamora’s fierce fashion sense. Sofia appeared photographed from behind with her super-curvy rear likely drawing attention. The blonde was outfitted in an outrageously-tight and strappy minidress made entirely of newspaper print – clearly, this fashionista knows how to switch things up. Sofia posed for her photo with a turned head towards the camera, plus a little sass from a facial expression that appeared to directly refer to the model’s caption: Sofia had used hers to hint that she might be a bit of a handful.

Sofia appeared beautifully made up, with bronzed and highlighted cheeks, pink lips, plus defined brows. As to the curves on show, well, fans just had to see for themselves.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 50,000 likes in the space of one hour. Rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level she may not, but Sofia is already proving a hard-hitter. Today also reminded fans that this model is alive and well in the world of influencing. That, in itself, is commonplace amid Instagram’s attractive models, with Aussie model Tarsha Whitmore fronting Oh Polly – fellow model Abby Dowse handles Fashion Nova alongside Sara Underwood.

Sofia has outlined just how much time she spends in a bikini – the model is now affiliated with famous Frankie‘s swimwear brand, with the company appearing to have profiled Sofia. When asked roughly how many days of the year she spends in a bikini, Sofia provided an answer.

“200 days,” she said.

As to her growing social media following, the model seemed taken aback at her own success.

“It came as a surprise to me. It’s still very weird to wake up to more followers day by day but hopefully if I gain enough I could start promoting more charities and causes that are in need of attention as well as promoting my favorite brands,” she added.

Sofia recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for baring a full-frontal and somewhat-exposing look at a fashion show. Of course, the appearance was a classy one.