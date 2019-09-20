Colombian-American Bombshell Erika Wheaton Is Scandalous In See-Through Lingerie

It may be hard to follow up a nude selfie with a picture that’s even more scandalous, but model Erika Wheaton has somehow found a way.

The Colombian-American beauty took to Instagram on Friday to share a revealing image of herself wearing see-through white lacy lingerie. The picture captured Erika as she posed in a doorway on a bright and sunny day while showing off her incredible physique.

The picture she posted while wearing such skimpy attire drew a huge reaction from her followers, prompting scores of likes and compliments within just a few minutes of being posted.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” one fan gushed.

“Omg babe whatta bod” one person wrote, adding a fire emoji to capitalize the statement.

Erika is one of the top up-and-coming models on Instagram, attracting viral attention as she builds her name on a platform crowded with models looking to get noticed. While her following may be relatively light compared to some peers — Erika’s follower listing is at 178,000 and growing — she has been able to attract outsized attention thanks to her penchant for sharing the raciest of photos. Fans will recognize Erika from her appearance in the music video for the Migos song, “Slippery.” She has also started to attract regular attention from celebrity news sites and from men’s magazines.

Despite her relatively small following, Erika appears to be doing well on Instagram. She regularly shares sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear brands, and her nearly nude post was to promote a bronzer from Bali Body, a company that regularly taps Instagram models to pitch its wares.

There are some obvious side benefits to modeling. For instance, Erika gets to travel the globe for her work. In fact, her latest picture was taken during a trip to Mykonos. Before sharing the picture of her see-through lingerie, Erika shared another snap of herself posing in a revealing white ensemble as she sat on a jeep overlooking a seaside village.

Erika’s followers have seen her donning skimpy attire in other settings around the globe as well, including a recent trip to Haiti where she wore a number of revealing bikinis.

Loading...

Erika has also spent time in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and Costa Rica — all during the last few weeks, assuming that she is posting in chronological order.

Those who want to see more from Erika Wheaton should check out her Instagram feed.