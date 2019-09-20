Garcelle Beauvais And Erika Jayne Film ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Shopping Date, New Cast Member Reacts On Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais shared a photo on Instagram of their outing.

Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne were caught filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 this week in Los Angeles.

After previously being seen accompanied by their co-star, Kyle Richards, in New York City, the show’s newest addition and Erika, who has been starring on the show since its sixth season, were spotted walking alongside one another. They appearing to be doing some shopping in Studio City while Bravo TV cameras were rolling.

On September 19, OK! Magazine shared photos from their outing, during which time Erika was seen wearing a baggy white shirt that appeared to have her face printed on the garment. She also rocked black pants paired with white Christian Louboutin pumps while Garcelle was seen wearing a “Go Love Yourself” T-shirt. She pair her top with black-and-white striped pants, a white blazer, and open-toed heels.

“The streets are our runway… with the fabulous [Erika Jayne],” Garcelle wrote in the caption of a photo taken of their outing on Instagram.

“Yessss,” Erika replied.

As fans may have seen, Garcelle began sharing photos of herself and her co-stars, including Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, on Instagram earlier this month. She do so while attending Kyle’s fashion week show in New York City and in one, she and Denise were seen donning sparkling outfits as they exited a Big Apple building.

Garcelle and Erika’s outing comes just after Andy Cohen spoke out about her addition to the show to Us Weekly. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Andy addressed Garcelle’s new role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by revealing how longtime Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes reacted to the casting decision.

“We just started shooting and they’re great. I was talking to [Nene Leakes] today and she was like, ‘By the way, I know Garcelle. She’s going to be so great,'” Cohen told the magazine on Friday. “So that was good. She’s like, ‘I know she’s going to be perfect in this.'”

Cohen also said that Garcelle and her fellow Season 10 newbie, Sutton Stracke, were doing “great” with filming.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have likely heard, Bravo TV confirmed the identities of the two new additions at the end of August, nearly three months after their longtime star, Lisa Vanderpump, called it quits with the series after starring in a full-time role for nine seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.