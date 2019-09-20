Jennifer Lopez, 50, Drops Jaws On Versace Runway In Remake Of Iconic Green Grammys Dress

The plunging, jungle print dress literally broke the Internet 20 years ago, and now JLo slays in an equally risqué remake.

Jennifer Lopez shut down the runway at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. For the spring/summer 2020 show, the 50-year-old superstar wore a plunging green patterned dress that was a reimagined version of the famous low-cut, high-slit gown she wore to the Grammys in 2000.

Womens Wear Daily reports that JLo closed the runway at the Milan Versace show with the recreation of the outrageous silk chiffon dress. The star was joined by Donatella Versace as the celebrity and the designer walked to a standing ovation as the crowd went wild.

According to Vogue, when Lopez wore the original dress nearly two decades ago, the garment and the person wearing the garment literally broke the Internet. The sexy, sheer dress, printed with a tropical leaf and bamboo pattern, plunged well past the then-31-year-old’s belly button as she pushed the envelope on primetime network TV while appearing onstage at the Grammys with co-presenter David Duchovny.

At the time, Lopez’ sexy dress spawned so many searches in Google’s early days that the creators of the search engine quickly discovered the site could not handle the onslaught of “JLo” and “Versace” searches. Google Images was ultimately built to fix the problem.

With so much hoopla over the green tropical print dress, it’s hard to believe that JLo almost did not wearing the Versace frock.

Bustle notes that on her YouTube series called Moments of Fashion, Lopez revealed that she waited until the last minute to pick out a Grammys dress that year because she was so busy recording music and shooting scenes for her film The Wedding Planner.

Lopez’s stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, came to her the day before the Grammy Awards ceremony and told her that because it was so last minute, she only had a couple of dresses to pick from. JLo had to choose between a white dress or the now-iconic green Versace. Her stylist urged her to go with the white number because the green gown had already been worn by three other people, including Donatella Versace.

Lopez tried on both dresses, and it was her longtime manager, Benny Medina, who made the final call.

“I put on the green dress and come out and Benny goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress,” Lopez said.

While her stylist was shocked she chose the repeat, that decision turned out to be the right move. As soon as she arrived at the Grammys that year, JLo’s dress was the center of attention. When she hit the stage to co-present with Duchovny, she received a standing ovation. The rest is history.

Twenty years later, Jennifer Lopez is still making headlines. In addition to gliding down the runway in Milan, the multi-talented star recently debuted her buzzy film, Hustler, at the Toronto Film festival. In the movie, she plays a stripper.

Last but certainly not least, JLo also recently became engaged to longtime love Alex Rodriguez.