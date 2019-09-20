Marianne Williamson Warns Democrats Against ‘Talking Down’ To Religious Americans

Newsweek reports that Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson used her appearance at MSNBC’s Climate Forum 2020 on Thursday to suggest that Democrats should stop attacking religious Americans. Her comment comes following the backlash she received for suggesting that Americans “pray away Hurricane Dorian.”

Forum moderator Ali Velshi addressed Williamson’s comment at the forum.

“You had a very unusual tweet about Hurricane Dorian. You seemed to imply that good energy can offset bad hurricanes,” he said, adding that it sounded “anti-science-y”

In response, Williamson said that Democrats should be wary of “talking down to” religious Americans.

“Days before I wrote that tweet, I was in South Carolina and Georgia. Do you think they weren’t praying for things to turn around? And you’re going to just — we’re going to just talk down to them because you think that everybody who prays in those southern states and we’re praying, dear God turn this hurricane, you think they’re stupid?”

Per The Hill, Williamson was recently recorded on a hot mic saying that conservatives have been more respectful to her than liberals. She made the comment during an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s Eric Bolling and subsequently clarified one of her statements, which was reported as her understanding why people call Democrats “godless.” According to Williamson, she actually said she understands why people say that about her — not people with left-wing beliefs as a whole.

Peace builders should have a seat at the table of power, as important in determining our national security agenda as the military. pic.twitter.com/p4DD8Z8d4M — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 20, 2019

Williamson previously said that there is a “well-strategized effort” to “smear” her and claimed that there were people that united to prevent her from qualifying for the third Democratic presidential debate. The 67-year-old suggested that prior to running for president, she didn’t believe that people on the left would do such things, but suggests that the smears against her have led to her to believe that people are out to ruin her.

Many of Williamson’s past comments have been used to call her fitness for the presidency into question. She has made many questionable claims about AIDS in her bestselling self-help books, has argued against vaccination, and is wary of the use of antidepressants. But according to Williamson, the criticism leveled against her is rooted in sexism.

Although Williamson drew attention for her debate performances — notably for her plan for reparations that she laid out during the July CNN debate and her unusual message of “love” — she is currently at 0.4 percent and has failed to gain traction. As of now, it’s unlikely that she will qualify for the next round of debates in October.