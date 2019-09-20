‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Flaunts Sexy Legs In Revealing Bodysuit & Fans Can’t Handle It

The CW star looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes showed off her strong body in the latest issue of Women’s Health magazine. The actress posted a stunning picture from the photoshoot for her 20.2 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, Camila posed laying down in the sand with her hand propping up her head. The stunner decided to go pantless in a figure-hugging red bodysuit that put her incredible curves and lean legs were full display. The CW star styled her dark hair in tousled waves and opted to wear minimal makeup.

Camila’s famous friends seemed to love the beautiful photo.

“One of your best,” commented Camila’s co-star Marisol Nichols.

“Oh wow, too good,” wrote former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan.

“Omg,” said Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch.

Fans also flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Ur like so hot,” praised a fan.

“Stunning as always!!!!!” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“How can you be so sexy and cute at the same time?” question another.

“My god you’re superb,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Camila’s post has already racked up 2.4 million likes.

This isn’t the first time the actress has shared a sexy snap on social media. In August, Camila uploaded a sizzling picture of her and her castmate Vanessa Morgan in revealing swimsuits on Instagram.

Fans of Camila are well-aware that the stunner hasn’t always been this confident in her body. In her interview with Women’s Health, the 25-year-old spoke about her battle with eating disorders, specifically bulimia.

“I’ve only recently gotten better,” Camilla confided. “I needed professionals I trusted to tell me things that I didn’t know.”

She went on to note that she finds it important to be a body positive advocate.

Loading...

“When I was a teenager, there were no role models when it came to body positivity—that simply was not a thing. Being thin was the thing,” said Camila. “It’s health that’s important, not appearance.”

The Coyote Lake actress also discussed ways in which she keeps her body healthy. She noted exercise has done wonders for both her physical and mental health. Camila stated that while she danced throughout her childhood, she currently prefers lifting weights at her gym. She added that she has made getting full night’s rest a top priority in her busy schedule.

To see more of Camila, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale, starting October 9 on The CW.