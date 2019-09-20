Olivia Brower Exudes Sexy Vibes In A Red Swimsuit

Olivia Brower showed off her curvy figure in a new Instagram video today, and it looks like her fans are here for it. This video was preceded by another post, where Brower showed off a more formal look in a black blazer, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The new clip showed Brower standing at the beach in front of a large, tan, rock formation. She wore a red swimsuit with a low cut in the front, which meant that she was able to show off her cleavage. It had a simple, classic cut with thin straps.

Olivia also wore her hair down, and smiled widely for the camera during portions of the clip. It looked like she was posing for a photographer, as she played with her hair, gave sultry looks, and tugged at the swimsuit in various ways.

The post was geotagged at Bronte Beach, which is near Sydney, Australia. It certainly looked like the model was keeping the summer vibe alive.

Fans had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

“You look amazing, and you have such a beautiful face, but admittedly, I’m having trouble maintaining ‘eye contact,'” joked a fan.

“Ohh my good my eyes have just popped out of my head,” said another fan.

“Wow! You look fabulous in that suit and that perfect sexy body!” exclaimed a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as others had more to say about Olivia’s good looks.

“You are so f*cking beautiful. Absolutely flawless. I love the fact that you’re not 110 lbs. Not that there’s anything wrong with that,” they said.

“Absolutely lovely. The next Kate Upton or first Olivia Brower!” complimented a fan.

Olivia shared another photo of herself in a white dress several days ago. Her second-newest Instagram post showed her standing indoors, posing in a curve-hugging dress.

The dress itself was simple, featuring a scoop neck and thin straps. Brower wore her hair down in a side part, and puckered her lips as she smiled. Her makeup consisted of dark eyeshadow, pink blush, and dark lipstick.

Loading...

The captions didn’t reveal much about the backdrop or the context of the photo. But behind Olivia, viewers could see a large table with a lamp, along with several shelves in the back along the wall, making for a living room-like setting.

This update was liked over 12,000 times.

Fans can hope for more sultry updates from Brower in the coming days.