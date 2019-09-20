Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump For Using A Foreign Power To Win An Election ‘Again’

Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump after the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted that he had asked the Ukraine government to look into former Vice President Joe Biden in order to discredit his campaign for president.

The former secretary of state tweeted on Friday a link to a video of Giuliani speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday about whether or not he had spoken to Ukraine in order to urge them to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. At first, in the video, Giuliani denies having done so, but later admitted that “of course” he had. The attorney’s admission has raised eyebrows and shocked lawmakers who see the admission as an attempt to manipulate an American election.

“The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again,” she wrote.

Hillary was likely referencing the allegations that Trump’s campaign had worked with Russia to encourage them to find the former secretary of state’s emails in 2016 as he was running for president, according to CNBC.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” Trump said.

Now, Clinton says, Giuliani is essentially admitting that Trump’s associates have done the same thing yet again by speaking to Ukraine in order to harm Biden’s campaign.

Reports surfaced this week that President Trump may have spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July in order to pressure the country into getting dirt on his potential opponent in the upcoming 2020 election. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump promised to release $250 million in aid that was being withheld from the country if they would investigate an incident involving Biden and his son.

“House Democrats are looking into whether Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to pressure that government outside of formal diplomatic channels to effectively help the Trump reelection effort by investigating Hunter Biden about his time on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company,” a report on the incident said.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani denies that he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, before admitting to Chris Cuomo seconds later: "Of course I did!" pic.twitter.com/flcierpKGu — Axios (@axios) September 20, 2019

Loading...

A whistleblower within the U.S. intelligence community brought the matter to the attention of authorities, but the government hasn’t acted on the report, and the information was withheld from the House Intelligence Committee.

If the reports prove true, it could confirm that the president is willing to work with foreign powers in order to benefit his own efforts, an allegation that he has faced in the past.