Kelly Clarkson Drops Jaws As She Flaunts Weight Loss In Leather Skirt & Covers Madonna

Kelly Clarkson showed off her slim waist during her talk show this week, and her fans nearly lost it when the clip appeared on Instagram.

In the video, Kelly opened her talk show in her usual fashion — with a cover of a hit song by another artist — and she dropped jaws with her stunning look.

Kelly wore a silky button-up blouse with black stripes running down it, which she had tucked into a calf-length leather skirt. She wore a large leather belt to cinch her wist and flaunt her weight loss.

Kelly added leather boots, large gold hoop earrings, and rings on her fingers to complete the look as she shook her booty during a performance of Madonna’s hit single, “Express Yourself.”

The Voice coach wore her long, blonde hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and over her shoulders. She wore a full face of makeup as well.

Kelly’s glam look included dark eyebrows, a light-colored eye shadow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a dark pink color on her lips to finish off the makeup style.

“Nothing but respect for my queen KC!” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Love today’s outfit and the boots are awesome,” another adoring follower stated.

“Kelly you are truly one of a kind and such a genuine and caring person,” a third fan gushed.

As many fans know, Kelly has been looking slimmer these days, but she claims she hasn’t been working out. Instead, she’s changed the way she’s eating and preparing her food.

Distractify reports that Kelly’s gone non-GMO, no pesticides, and organic when it comes to the meals she’s consuming, adding that she hasn’t been hitting the gym at all.

However, Kelly is still dealing with body shamers online, and she recently opened up about how much it hurts her to see her fans be impacted by the online hate.

“When it comes to body shaming, I mean, it’s the worst feeling in the world for people to come up at meet and greets and say ‘Oh my god, wait, if they think that you’re huge than what do they think of me? Because I’m bigger that you.’ That’s the part that breaks my heart. Because it’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think? Are you happy with you? That is the point,” Kelly told The Daily Mail.

Fans who can’t get enough of Kelly can check out the busy singer on her talk show, which airs weekdays on NBC, or by tuning into the new season of The Voice, where she coaches along with John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.