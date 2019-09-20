Viki Odintcova Exposes Chest In Mesh Top

Viki Odintcova is known for her revealing Instagram photos, and she’s shared a brand-new update that seems to be driving her fans wild.

The photo showed Viki rocking a mesh, front-tie crop top, which hardly left anything to the imagination. She previously shared a similarly revealing picture of herself in a white tank top, as she emerged completely drenched from a pool.

But in this new photo, Viki posed braless under a mesh top with loose, long sleeves. She paired this with tan shorts, as she sat on a short, cement wall. She placed her right foot against the cement and revealed that she was going barefoot.

Meanwhile, the model rocked dark eye makeup and glossy lipstick. She also wore her hair down with a heavy side part and gave a sultry look to the camera.

Behind Odintcova, you could see green and white plants.

The photo was geotagged in Thailand and has been liked over 84,000 times so far.

Viki posted a different update recently which showed her behind the scenes. She wore a low-cut, black dress that allowed her to show off her cleavage. She also wore her hair down in a middle part with defined curls. At the same time, she was still in the middle of getting her hair done. This was evident thanks to the hair clip that was still in her hair.

Odintcova also placed her right hand by her eyebrows and gave a flirty look with her lips slightly parted. She wore bright pink lipstick and dark eye makeup.

While Viki is often spotted in glamorous outfits on her social media feed, she previously opened up to Shot Magazine. She revealed her day-to-day style preferences during the interview.

“Sometimes you can see me in sneakers, jeans and a leather jacket. On the rare occasion I have heels and dresses on, I love to wear clothes that show off my curves,” she said.

The model also shared some aspirations she has for the future.

“At the moment, I work mainly with Alexander Mavrin because I like his work. I do dream of working with such legendary photographers as Mario Testino, Patrick Demarchelier, Peter Lindbergh,” she explained.

In addition, Viki shared her outlook on success and life.

“I have one main belief I try to live by. It is that our thoughts can become a reality. This can happen very quickly. I do believe that dreams do come true,” she said.