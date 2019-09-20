NBA News: Magic Johnson Hopes Kevin Durant Will Find Happiness

Kevin Durant is now on to his third team after inking a four-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason. Following a controversial exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder, it appears that trouble was also brewing between Durant and the Golden State Warriors. It led to criticism among some fans and media members who weren’t fond of Durant’s comments.

As per USA Today, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson voiced his concern regarding Durant’s happiness in the league.

“I hope that he finds happiness. If you can’t find happiness at Golden State, where are you going to find it at?” said Johnson. “If you won back-to-back titles, you’re the MVP of the Finals as well. Where are you going to find happiness at?” Johnson added during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Johnson also credited the Warriors’ All-Star players for taking a backseat to allow Durant’s smooth transition, noting that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green had to make notable sacrifices.

Earlier this month, Durant questioned the effectiveness of the Warriors’ motion offense, claiming that it was only reliable for the early stages of the postseason, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. He had hoped for an increased mixture of isolation offense with some tweaks to the system. Although he was very complimentary of the Warriors’ culture and organization, Durant insisted that he will never be “one of those guys” in reference to the team’s All-Stars.

Durant is likely to miss the 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals. Upon his return to action, he will be joining new teammate Kyrie Irving, who also didn’t leave his previous team on the best of terms. Given their friendship, rumors linked the pair to several teams throughout the past year. Luckily for the Nets, Durant and Irving agreed that it was the most suitable situation for their respective careers.

After finishing last year with a record of 42-40, the Nets hope to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs. With Irving at the helm, the team will certainly make noise in the Eastern Conference. Of course, Durant’s comeback would push them to the next level as a contender, but they may have to wait until the 2020-21 season. For now, Durant will have to support his teammates from the sidelines. With Magic’s latest remarks, it will be interesting to see whether Durant responds, as he is never one to shy away from speaking his mind.