Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre Says Prince Andrew Abused Her Three Times

Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly been causing Queen Elizabeth distress. Although Andrew claims he had no idea that Epstein was sexually abusing young girls via an alleged sex trafficking ring, things don’t look to be getting any easier for the British royal family.

Business Insider reports that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, claims that Andrew abused her three times. She made the accusation in a clip from her first on-camera interview, which was conducted by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, in which she describes being trafficked by Epstein and his alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell,

“The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘You’re going to meet a prince today.’ I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince,” she said.

Andrew reportedly bought her vodka while the pair were out at a high-end London club, Tramp, and sexually abused her afterward for the first time.

“Prince Andrew was like, ‘Let’s dance together,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ And we leave club Tramp, and I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey, and Ghislaine said, ‘He’s coming back to the house, and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

According to Giuffre, Andrew abused her that night and on two other occasions: once at Epstein’s Manhattan residence and once on his private island. She says Andrew wasn’t “rude” and said “thank you” before he left, but she “couldn’t believe” that British royalty were involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

Epstein has been linked to many prominent figures, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Most recently, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was linked to Epstein associate, Jean-Luc Brunel, via legal documents for a company Brunel owned, Next Management Corporation. In addition, former Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta was the attorney that signed off on Epstein’s 13-month plea deal that included work release, which led to him stepping down from the position.

Epstein allegedly committed suicide last month while facing federal sex trafficking charges. His death may make it difficult for victims to received compensations as he signed a will shortly before his death. Interestingly, it’s still unclear where Epstein gained his vast amounts of wealth, although some suggest that it was earned from his sex trafficking ring by procuring prostitutes for wealthy clients.