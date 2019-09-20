Find Out When The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 10 Trailer Will Be Released

Andy Cohen shared the news earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 trailer is going to be released to fans next month.

According to a September 18 report from All About the Real Housewives, Andy Cohen confirmed that the first look at the upcoming episodes would be shared by Bravo TV by October 1.

“Be patient. The season is awesome,” Cohen told a fan on Twitter, adding that the trailer would be available “by 10/1.”

While the trailer for the new episodes is less than two weeks away, fans aren’t happy that it has taken this long. In fact, one fan called Cohen out on Twitter earlier this month, telling the Watch What Happens Live host that “filming ended months ago.”

According to the fan, Cohen first told his online audience that the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 trailer wouldn’t be available until after Labor Day. Then, he reportedly said earlier this month that the sneak peek would be released within that week.

In response to the criticism over the release date for the upcoming trailer, Cohen informed the fan that when it comes to the release date of the trailer, it has no impact on the premiere date for Season 10.

“It’s not going to affect the premiere date. The show is the thing!” he vowed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to include some back and forth between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. During a July interview with Us Weekly magazine, Gorga said that she and Giudice will be seen getting “very deep” and saying things to each other that fans have been waiting for them to say for years.

Loading...

Continuing on, Gorga said that despite the fact that she and Giudice don’t always get along, when it comes to their relationship, they always end up back on good terms because they are family.

“We really are family. When I’m with her, it’s family. … But, we do have kind of like that push-shove kind of thing sometimes,” Gorga explained.

As fans well know, Giudice wasn’t happy when Gorga, the wife of her younger brother, was added to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for Season 3 but eventually reconciled with her. Since then, the women have been on good terms with one another for the most part but have been known to bicker back and forth at times.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.