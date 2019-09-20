Austrian Bombshell Nadine Leopold Flaunts Killer Physique In Glitter Bikini

Nadine Leopold is already dreaming of the summer days, as she reminisces on Instagram about being on the beach. On Friday, the Austrian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a minuscule glitter bikini so sparkly it looks like it could have been made of diamonds.

In the photo, Leopold — who is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows in 2017 and 2018, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — is sitting on a towel on the beach as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top featuring two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display.

Leopold teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thing straps sit high on her sides, while the front of the bikini sits low at the front. This style of swimsuit helps accentuate her wide hips while contrasting them with her slender midsection.

As awesome as this glittery swimsuit is, one user pointed out in the comments section that it looks digitally altered. The user even remembers seeing Leopold in a similar bikini that was red in color.

The user always being dismissive in the comment, and Leopold might still respond to the question later in the day. In any case, Leopold looks gorgeous in the shot as she sits with her legs stretched to the side as she holds herself up on one hand. The model is using the other hand to cover her eyes from the sun as she looks at a point at a distance. Her blonde hair is swept over to one side and styled down as its natural waves cascade over her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Underwood shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 11,300 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 110 comments to the photo. In addition to the user who asked abou the glitter bikini — who may have been referring to this bikini she has been seen wearing on Instagram — other users of the social media app also took to the comments section to praise her beauty and reminisce about the summer.

“It was 40 degrees when I woke up, it’s only Sept 20, I miss summer,” one user wrote.

“Wasn’t that a red bikini? Is the glitter photoshoped?” the previously mentioned user asked, trailing the comment with a smiley emoji.