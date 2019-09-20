Luann De Lesseps Says No One From ‘RHONY’ Is Friends With Bethenny Frankel Anymore

Bethenny Frankel isn’t friends with any of the ladies from The Real Housewives of New York, according to her former castmate Luann de Lesseps. According to an exclusive report from Radar Online, none of the housewives has seen the Skinny Girl mogul since she ditched the show at the end of Season 11.

The reality star spoke to Radar at the Countess Luann de Lesseps & Friends Comedy Show at Slate in New York City earlier this week and claimed that no one has stayed in touch Frankel, indicating that she wasn’t true friends with any of the women.

“I haven’t seen her since she left the show,” de Lesseps said. “I don’t think any of us have.”

Frankel famously left the show in 2019, saying she wouldn’t appear in Season 12 of the show because she wanted to explore the next chapter of her life, which includes a new reality show and working with her charity B Strong, which has been focused on relief efforts in the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian decimated some areas.

She has also been getting closer with her boyfriend Paul Bernon and the two were spotted searching for a new home together.

But The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge suggests that things aren’t as they appear. According to Reality Blurb, she suggested that Frankel may have been fired from the show.

“I kind of think of it, you know, as a cast member, was there a negotiation situation? Was she fired?” Tamra wondered. “I don’t know. I mean, I know when I get fired, I’ll have a sign that says, ‘[Andy Cohen] fired me.’ Like, I will have no shame in my game.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, de Lesseps has been open about the fact that she hasn’t been in touch with Frankel since the last day of filming the show.

“You know, we film a long season and then when we have our time off, we’re all doing our thing. I’m busy with my cabaret show, she’s busy with her things, doing great things with helping out in relief efforts,” de Lesseps said.

The pair have had an on-again, off-again friendship that has included some serious battles, like the time Frankel called the cabaret singer “insufferable” in Miami after a blowout fight.

Frankel joined the Housewives when it first aired in 2008, but left in 2010 after three seasons. She returned a few years later before deciding to step away from the show once again.