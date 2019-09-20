Fitness Model Bakhar Nabieva Shows How She Earned Nickname ‘Miss Iron Bum’ With Racy Instagram Shot

Bakhar Nabieva has apparently put a lot of work into earning the nickname “Miss Iron Bum.”

The fitness model took to Instagram this week to share a very revealing picture wearing only a bra on top and what appeared to be a string bikini on bottom, showing off her almost impossibly rippled physique. Nabieva posed before the mirror for the selfie, and the snap drove her fans wild. The picture attracted more than 165,000 likes and scores of comments complimenting the hard-bodied model on her looks.

“Absolutely beautiful!!!” one person wrote.

“Holy moly! You look like a freaking spartan!” another added.

The model, who is Ukrainian but originally from Azerbaijan, has attracted a legion of worldwide fans thanks to her amazing muscles and penchant for sharing racy images online. As Bakhar said in an interview with the U.K.’s Metro, she didn’t have intentions of becoming a body-building model when she started to go to the gym and get fit, but fell in love with how cut she looked after doing some weight training.

“I started going to the gym but I had no idea how to build an exercise routine correctly so I just started working on the physical part. One day I woke up and looked in the mirror and I saw some muscles. “Once I saw the result of developing muscles nothing could stop me,” she shared.

Bahkar shares plenty of videos showing her workouts and what it takes to maintain such a physique. She’s been seen pumping iron in the gym and going through all kinds of other rigorous exercises, and the model frequently shares the fruits of that labor with her fans in the form of revealing selfies and gym snaps.

Bakhar’s Instagram posts and YouTube videos now regularly attract viral attention, and she appears to be cashing in off of that attention. Nabieva regularly shares sponsored posts on Instagram, using her amazing physique to sell everything from fashion and swimwear to fitness supplements.

This is likely a very lucrative endeavor for the young bodybuilder, who is among the most-followed fitness models in the world. Industry experts say that Instagram influencers generally earn $1,000 for every 100,000 for their sponsored posts, so Bakhar likely nets somewhere north of $20,000 for every posts she makes. She could be getting even more for the industry-specific products she pitches, including workout gear and supplements.

Those who want to see more from Bakhar Nabieva and her “iron bum” can check out her Instagram page.