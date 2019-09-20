Amber Portwood’s Brother Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast, Claims They Refused To Help Her Amid Andrew Glennon Drama

Shawn Portwood is speaking out about her latest drama.

Amber Portwood’s brother, Shawn Portwood, claims he reached out to her Teen Mom OG co-stars in an effort to have them help her as she struggled earlier this year.

Months after Amber was arrested after an alleged altercation with Andrew Glennon, her former boyfriend of two years, Shawn, took to Twitter, where he revealed new details about the months leading up to the reported feud, and the recent audio leaks of Amber’s alleged threats against her ex-partner.

“Andrew did call me sometimes when they would argue but never mentioned anything of what’s being mentioned now,” Shawn told his Twitter followers, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 19.

According to Shawn, Andrew often told him about disputes with Amber, but only said they had been experiencing bad arguments. While Shawn said that he would attempt to reach out after the arguments, he was always assured that everything was absolutely fine. So, when it comes to doing more to help his sister out as she and Andrew attempted to endure the ups and downs of their relationship, he’s not sure why his online critics feel that he should have done more.

“When he called because they were arguing I would call and talk to her. When things were bad with her postpartum I reached out to other cast members on the show and got vague responses,” Shawn wrote in one of his tweets.

Over the past several weeks, Amber’s Teen Mom OG co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd, expressed their support for her following her arrest. However, after leaked audio tapes included disturbing threats against Andrew from Amber, they’ve all released new statements, encouraging the reality star and mother of two to get help.

Loading...

Shawn went on to say that the Teen Mom OG cast members who are currently blasting Amber for the leaked tapes are the ones who he reached out to in an effort to get her the help she needs. Unfortunately, as he explained to his Twitter fans and followers, he never received a reasonable response.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amber’s role on Teen Mom OG is said to be in jeopardy due to the leaked audio tapes. While MTV has not commented yet, an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup days ago that her return to the show is now being “discussed.”

The cast of Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV sometime next year for a new season of the show.