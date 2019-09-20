Sara Underwood Busts Out Of Nude Crop Top & Daisy Dukes While Making Coffee In The Desert

Sara Underwood continues to explore beautiful Utah landscapes while traveling in the truck featuring a cabin that she built with boyfriend Jacob Witzling. Though the pair live in a tiny wooden cabin known as Cabinland in the Olympic National Forest in Washington state, they often take off in search of new adventures, spending the nights in the cabin they built on the bed of their ’79 Ford pickup truck, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

Underwood has been documenting her most recent trip through the desert via Instagram. On Friday, the blonde bombshell and former Playboy Playmate took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a skimpy outfit as she takes care of her coffee fix.

In the photo, the 35-year-old model is standing in front of the truck’s open tailgate as she makes some java. Interestingly enough, she is using a screwdriver to stir the brew — though she assured her fans that the tool was “clean…ish.” Underwood was rocking a tiny nude crop top that featured a low-cut neckline that plunged into her chest, putting her busty physique front and center.

She teamed her top with a pair of dark Daisy Dukes, which sat just above her bellybutton and which reached down to the top of her thighs, just below her booty.

As Underwood pointed out in the caption, her whole outfit is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed. Underwood explained that she was hoping the tiny town they were driving through would have coffee to cure her fix. When she realized the town wasn’t going to provide what she was looking for, she had to take matters into her own hands. In the snap, the model can be seen covering her eyes as she looks off into the distance.

The post — which Underwood shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 13,500 likes in just 15 minutes of being posted. In that same short timespan, her upload also brought in upwards of 75 comments, indicating that the interactions should soar in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year took to the comments section to praise her insane beauty and to engage with the photo.

Loading...

“Mostly clean’s, clean enough,” one user joked.

“Omggg i lovee u,” another fan raved.

“Beautiful sexy and gorgeous photo,” a third fan chimed in.