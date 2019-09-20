Halsey Sets Instagram On Fire By Posing In Revealing Lingerie With Rihanna

The singers looked stunning in their sexy outfits.

In a recent Instagram post, Halsey expressed her gratitude for being able to perform at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. The “Now or Never” singer uploaded two photos of herself and the Fenty founder. The first image shows the beauties embracing in a hallway. In the second image, Halsey and Rihanna posed together, this time facing the camera. Both of the women looked stunning in their incredibly sexy outfits. Halsey flaunted her fit physique in a plunging black bra, matching panties, and a black lace robe. She also wore thigh garters with heart ring clasps, giving the look even more sex appeal. Halsey styled her short hair in a severe side-part and opted to wear minimal makeup.

Rihanna also looked amazing in a figure-hugging leather dress. She paired the look with gorgeous earrings, a statement ring, and a silver watch. The “We Found Love” singer slicked back her hair into a tight bun and wore bright red lipstick.

Fans were floored by the photo and took to the comments section to praise the stunners.

“These photos just saved my life,” commented a follower

“QUEENS, LEGENDS, ICONS! I LOVE TO SEE IT!!!” wrote a passionate fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Ur thigh garter has more power in it than my entire body,” said a different commenter.

“I can’t deal with the POWER in this photo,” added another.

“Wow this is the best picture in existence,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The post has already racked up more than 950,000 likes.

Last week, Rihanna announced that Halsey, along with Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Migos, ASAP Ferg, and Fabolous, would be performing at her star-studded Savage X Fenty fashion show. According to Alternative Press magazine, Halsey gave a live performance of her new single “Graveyard” from her upcoming album Manic at the fashion show. The singer wowed the crowd by making a grand entrance on a high structure. Halsey’s lively performance, along with the rest of the Savage X Fenty show, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Loading...

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Halsey discussed the process of creating Manic. She noted that many people felt that her goth-inspired song “Nightmare” off the album would not be successful.

“When I made ‘Nightmare,’ there were people saying, ‘I don’t think this is the move,'” she explained. “‘You just had a number one song and now you’re gonna put out this weird, political song that’s not safe.’ Well, yeah, that’s why I’m gonna do it.”

To see more of Halsey, be sure to follow her Instagram account.