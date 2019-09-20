Kourtney Kardashian Exposes Plenty In ‘Back Together’ Pics With ‘Cheating’ Ex, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has been photographed with her reportedly cheating ex, Younes Bendjima. Photos obtained exclusively by The Daily Mail today showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looking pretty cozy as she held hands with the 26-year-old in broad daylight. As the newspaper reports, the former couple is “back together,” although the British media outlet may well have to contact Kourtney personally for a confirmation that she is, indeed, back with the Algerian model.

Photos showed 40-year-old Kourtney making her way through streets in Los Angeles, California. The pair was seen smiling and looking fairly close. While no major PDA was seen, these two were strolling outdoors and holding hands. Kourtney also appeared to have gone pretty racy with her outfit. The Poosh CEO had opted for an ultra-tight and ultra-short minidress in olive shades of green, with the newspaper itself noticing that the dress was sheer. Kourtney did flash her bra, but a little lingerie show is nothing new from this reality face. As to the dress overall, it seemed to do a fantastic job of showcasing this mother’s super-fit legs, plus that sizzling booty.

Kourtney appeared with shades, white sneakers, plus a trendy white bag worn over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Younes was clad in a sporty wardrobe comprised of a white t-shirt paired with sweatpants. He was also seen smiling from behind shades and under a hat.

Fans are likely losing their minds over the snaps. Kourtney made major headlines as she split from Younes after an approximate two years together, with multiple sources including The Mirror reporting that Younes had cheated on Kourtney. Then again, today’s report from The Daily Mail cited that separate sources had stated that distance was the cause of the split.

Kourtney’s relationship with Younes made headlines from the get-go. At the time, the star was in her late thirties, with Younes himself not yet 25. The age gap didn’t seem to be a problem for these two, with them seeming happy – both in paparazzi photos and on social media, where a racy snap saw Kourtney straddling her man in nothing but lingerie. Kourtney also made headlines for dating a much younger man after splitting from Younes: the star dated model and Evian face Luka Sabbat. He is in his early twenties and has recently popped up on sister Kendall Jenner’s Instagram stories.

As to whether or not Kourtney and Younes will properly reunite, time will only tell. Today’s report definitely seemed to suggest that these two have kept in touch – perhaps, a rekindled romance will make headlines soon. Kourtney herself recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for family reasons, with the star showcasing the “playhouse” that her three children relax in.