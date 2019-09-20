Bindi Irwin’s Grandpa Speaks Out About Being Banned From Her Wedding

Bob Irwin, the father of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, has been banned from the wedding of his granddaughter Bindi over a misunderstanding, states the 80-year-old family patriarch.

According to RadarOnline, Bob Irwin’s reluctance to make a public statement about Bindi’s engagement to Chandler Powell as disapproval of the union. The father of wildlife enthusiast Steve Irwin is now speaking publicly to say that this isn’t the case.

“Much the same as any other parent or grandparent, I would wish [Bindi and Chandler] all the best — which I do — and hope things go really, really well.”

Bob Irwin, who founded the Australia Zoo with his son Steve has been on the outs with his grandchildren and his daughter-in-law, Terri, after a battle following his son’s death caused by a stingray’s barb that pierced his heart in 2006. Steve and Bob had planned for the park to be a wildlife preserve, but Terri turned the place into a theme park.

Two years after Steve Irwin’s death, Terri allegedly “booted” Bob out, calling him a “disruptive influence,” according to sources. Bindi and brother Robert were said to have sided with their mother, and Bob and wife Judy were cut out of the business, and seemingly, out of the family as well.

Bob Irwin explains that he only wants the best for his grandchildren, hoping that they will be able to do what they want from day to day as they enjoy life and “achieve things.”

He states that he has not received an invitation to the wedding and he doesn’t expect to be asked to attend.

The Inquisitr reported in July that Bindi Irwin, 21, became engaged to Chandler Powell on her birthday after the pair dated for six years. The daughter of the Crocodile Hunter suggested that the relationship is meant to be, calling it her “happily ever after.”

Powell, 22, a wakeboarder, shared details of his proposal with fans.

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photo shoot organized to celebrate her turning 21. Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife.”

The couple met in 2013 in Australia. Powell, an American, was visiting for a wakeboarding competition. While in the country Down Under, he visited the Australia Zoo where Irwin was giving tours. That’s how the pair met. Powell explained that the two bonded right away, and have been together ever since. Powell moved to Australia in 2017 so he could be close to Irwin and her family.