Kelsey Merritt Drops Jaws On The Beach In The Tiniest Blue Bikini

Kelsey Merritt’s incredible bikini body is taking over Instagram yet again.

On Friday, September 20, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to her account on the social media platform to share yet another sizzling snap that was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. In the photo, the bombshell posed on her knees on the shore of a beautiful beach with a forest of tall, green palm trees and the cloudless blue sky providing a breathtaking background to the steamy shot. Kelsey’s 1.4 million followers, however, hardly seemed intrigued by the scene around her, instead they were captivated by her flawless figure that was left very much on display in the tiniest blue bikini.

Kelsey’s barely-there two-piece did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and was the perfect ensemble for her to enjoy the warm beach weather. The stunner rocked a sexy, navy blue number that boasted a triangle-style top that was adorned with a small silver triangle pattern. The babe nearly spilled out of the itty-bitty piece that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and left more than an eyeful of cleavage on display thanks to its push-up style and plunging neckline. It tied in a halter-style around her neck, while another thin string wrapped around her torso just below her chest, accentuating her slender frame even more.

The matching bottoms of the set were slightly out of sight, though her fans could tell that the minuscule garment put on an equally risque display as her bikini top. The high-cut number provided as little coverage as possible to the bombshell’s lower half, leaving Kelsey’s curvy booty almost completely on display as she sat on her knees and stared down the camera. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband tied in delicate bows high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her exposed curves and rock-hard abs.

Naturally, the Filipino beauty’s steamy beach-day look didn’t come without accessories. Kelsey added a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace that fell over her bare decolletage, bringing even more attention to her exposed bosom. Her brunette tresses were worn down and blew messily in the beachy breeze around her, and she sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model gave plenty of love to the newest eye-popping addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, her jaw-dropping shot had already racked up more than 95,000 likes and hundreds of compliments within just 12 hours of being uploaded to the social media platform.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Kelsey a “goddess in the sand.”

“Perfect,” commented a third.

Kelsey often shows off her incredible figure on social media. Whether she’s in a bikini or an evening gown, the snaps always go over extremely well with her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared one of her looks for the Burning Man Festival earlier this month in Nevada, which saw her rocking a dangerously tiny black bikini that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.