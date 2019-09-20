‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Exposes Chest Underneath Bold, Beaded Shawl Top

Haley Kalil is still not over her rookie photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and her fans don’t seem to be, either.

On Friday, September 20, the bikini model shared yet another snap from her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page. The photo was captured during the beauty’s rookie photo shoot in Kenya back in January, which she landed after being named one of two winners of the publication’s first ever S.I. Swim Search competition back in 2018.

In the caption of her post, Haley noted that her time shooting for the bikini-clad publication was “one of the best days of my life,” and, judging by the reaction to the throwback post from her 275,000 followers on the social media platform, Haley’s fans also appear to be ecstatic that she earned her place in the bikini-clad publication.

Haley sent pulses racing in the sizzling new post that saw her rocking an ensemble that was even more revealing than a bikini. The close-up shot caught the red-headed bombshell leaning up against a tree while sporting a gorgeous beaded shawl with absolutely nothing underneath, making for a seriously NSFW look that her fans hardly seemed bothered by.

The stunning top boasted bold colors and an intricate design that left far more than an eyeful of cleavage very much on display. She posed with her arms expertly bent up over her chest so not to reveal too much of her bare bosom, though the look still made for a seriously busty display that proved hard to be ignored.

While most of the stunner’s lower half was out of the frame, a teasing glimpse of her black bikini bottoms did make it into the picture. The garment appeared to provide an equally-as-risque display of her curvaceous lower half, leaving her booty and toned legs exposed thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

Haley’s look was completed with her fiery red tresses styled in a loose up-do to keep them out of her face, which was left nearly makeup free to let her striking facial features, signature freckles and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated model began showering the newest addition to her Instagram page with love. The skin-baring snap has already racked up more than 1,600 likes in just 30 minutes since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Mega fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shot even further by leaving compliments in the comment section for her jaw-dropping display.

“Woman crush everyday,” one person wrote, while another noted that they “couldn’t wait” to see Haley in next year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine.

“Love your freckles and red hair. So uncommon. You have such a beautiful, unique look. Never change,” commented a third.

Haley often shares snaps of her modeling work to Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently shared a few snaps from her photo shoot with the swimwear brand Swimsuits For All that saw her rocking a sexy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves and drove her fans absolutely wild.