Halle Berry Stuns In Sweaty Pic For ‘Fitness Friday,’ Dropping Instagram’s Jaw

Halle Berry will never stop wowing her fans. The 53-year-old seems to have one of those bodies that defies age, although the actress and Oscar winner doesn’t lounge around in bed all day. Halle comes as one of Hollywood’s biggest workout queens, with a social media presence that more than reflects her penchant for the active lifestyle. The Catwoman star has delivered a fresh update ahead of the weekend, with a reminder that her workout philosophies are alive and well.

The image posted to Halle’s Instagram account didn’t come as a fancy getup. Halle was seen lying with her eyes closed, with her personal trainer next to her. The brunette had tagged Peter Lee Thomas in her post – those following the star’s Instagram stories will know that a full yoga display from Peter was posted, with him seen doing the downward dog pose. As to this photo, it was a sensual and peaceful one, although fans did likely notice that Peter was shirtless.

Halle was photographed wearing a simple black tank with some glitter adding flashy flourishes, although the photo’s vibe was far from ritzy. Halle was seen covered in perspiration as she lay with one arm folded over the other and a peaceful expression. Her hair appeared somewhat matted, with the situation possibly having been a post-workout one.

Instagram just can’t seem to get over the snap.

“Spread the word, beautiful warrior,” one fan wrote with a flame and heart emoji.

“Dang!” another said.

“What a beautiful woman with such strong willpower” also seemed to see a fan wowed.

As to fans being stunned by Halle’s beauty, plenty of comments were there to suggest it.

“You are so stunning!” one fan told the star.

“Beautiful picture and skin,” another said.

“Beautiful hotty slayer” seemed to see one user pick up on Halle’s fighting strength.

The update itself quickly proved popular, racking up over 9,100 likes in just 33 minutes. Halle may not come with the Instagram engagement seen on a Kardashian-Jenner account, but this Hollywood heavyweight more than has her fans. For the most part, Halle’s fanbase seems blown away by both her beauty and steely strength, plus the effort she puts into keeping her audience updated on the details of her workouts. While many celebrities will simply post ab-flashing selfies of themselves in glitzy gym settings, Halle is more about the raw energy and real living.

Halle recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a free-spirited and topless photo that saw her running up steps. Today may have been more-clothed, but for Halle’s fans, the snap proved just as flooring.