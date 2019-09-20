Amy Roloff Engaged, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Accepts Proposal From Beau Chris Marek

There is another wedding on the horizon for the Little People, Big World family! Matriarch Amy Roloff has been dating her boyfriend Chris Marek for quite some time and now the two have taken things to the next level by getting engaged.

People shares the details on Chris and Amy’s engagement. Marek proposed to Roloff this past Wednesday night, the day after her birthday. It seems that this happened at a restaurant that has become a favorite of theirs.

Amy shared that she never thought she would ever be getting married again. At the same time, she hoped that it might happen at some point, and she gushes as she says she couldn’t be more thrilled, excited, and surprised.

Marek proposed with a heart-shaped diamond, and he says he knew that’s the style Amy wanted. Chris admits that he was quite nervous as he prepared to propose, but it doesn’t sound as if the LPBW star had any hesitations in saying yes.

This engagement comes on the heels of Amy’s youngest son Jacob getting married to Isabel Rock. As The Inquisitr shared, the Roloff wedding reception was recently held at the family farm and everybody had a blast.

In the initial photos shared from the Roloff wedding, it had seemed as if Chris may not have been there. However, Amy has since shared shots showing him by her side. Amy’s ex-husband Matt was there too, of course, and he had his girlfriend Caryn Chandler there with him.

In addition to Amy’s engagement and Jacob’s wedding, the Little People, Big World family has been preparing for two new babies to join the family. Zach and Tori are expecting a baby girl this fall, and she will join their 2-year-old son Jackson. In addition, Jeremy and Audrey will be adding a baby boy to their brood this winter to join 2-year-old Ember.

Little People, Big World viewers watched several seasons ago as Amy and Matt struggled in their marriage, eventually separated, and ultimately divorced. The divorce was finalized in May 2016 and in December, Amy met Chris when he came to a pool party she threw. It seems that the two have been practically inseparable ever since then.

TLC is in between seasons of Little People, Big World at the moment. However, new episodes will debut again at some point in 2020.

Jacob and Isabel’s wedding will not be featured in an episode next season. However, LPBW fans will surely be hoping to see that Amy Roloff’s engagement to Chris Marek was perhaps captured on camera. Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!