American Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Tiny Leopard-Print Top And Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins is proving yet again that she looks good no matter what she is wearing.

On September 20, the American model shared a new photo to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 595,000 followers. The photo appeared to be from the night before, when the beauty enjoyed a fun evening out on the town while sporting clothing from one of her favorite brands, Revolve.

Alexa was caught standing outside on a large balcony with the night sky and city life behind her completing the scene. Alexa looked nothing short of stunning in her going-out ensemble that brought serious heat to her page.

The blonde bombshell sent pulses racing as she posed for the snap with her hands on her hips while wearing a slinky satin camisole top that left little to the imagination. It boasted a trendy, leopard-print pattern, as well as a daringly low-cut neckline to add a bit of edge to her sexy-chic look.

Underneath the top, Alexa appeared to be going completely braless, a decision that put more than an eyeful of cleavage on display that her followers hardly seemed bothered by. A stack of gold necklaces fell down her bare decolletage for a bit of bling that drew even more eyes towards the busty display, but that wasn’t all that Alexa’s tiny top exposed. The number also cut off half-way down her torso, leaving a teasing glimpse of her flat midsection and sculpted abs well within eyesight for her fans to admire.

As for her lower half, Alexa paired the statement top with a pair of blue jeans that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. The skintight pants clung tight to her slender frame to highlight her toned legs and booty, while its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned tummy even more.

To complete her look, the social media sensation added a pair of oversized hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum blonde tresses, which she wore down in loose curls and that spilled over shoulders. Her locks were perfectly styled to frame her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a bold, light red lip, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara, making her piercing eyes and striking facial features shine.

It wasn’t long before the Instagram model’s horde of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post has earned more than 4,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Mega fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shot even further by leaving compliments in the comment section for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous outfit and gorgeous pic,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was “body goals.”

“Simply stunning,” commented a third.

