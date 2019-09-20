Christina Milian Shows Off Toned Legs In Tiny Shorts

Pregnant star Christina Milian is keeping everyone up to date with what she’s up to and her followers can’t get enough.

The “When You Look At Me” songstress shared a shot of her at a French bakery in Michelina, Los Angeles and wore a comfy number. She showed off her toned legs in tiny shorts and paired the look with an oversized tracksuit jacket and a white vest top. She accessorized herself with round sunglasses and huge hoop earrings and looked very happy to be at the bakery. Milian rocked white and gray Nike sneakers and opted for scraped back hair.

In her caption, she asked her followers if French bread and butter counted as a meal.

Within 16 hours, the post racked up 64,000 likes, proving to have made an impact.

“Cuban bread and butter does!” one user wrote.

“Look at those legs,” another shared adding the flame emoji.

“Beautiful calfs,” a third mentioned

“Sounds like a great meal to me,” a fourth fan insisted.

“That weight looks so good on you,” a fifth follower commented.

Christina announced earlier this year that she and her boyfriend M. Pokora are expecting a child. It will be their first together. The pair have been dating since 2017, per Oprah Mag.

She had her first child, Violet, 9, with her ex-husband, The Dream, who she divorced in 2011.

She was previously in a relationship with The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon in the early 2000s who she dated around the time of the film they both starred in, Love Don’t Cost A Thing. The Inquisitr previously reported Christina revealing how she found out Cannon was cheating on her at the time.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check, and I was right,” Milian admitted.

Loading...

“And then next thing you know, for like a month I was reading messages,” she continued.

Her debut single, “AM to PM,” brought her to fame in 2001 and peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 in the U.K.

According to the Official Charts, Christina has had six top 10 singles – “AM To PM,” “When You Look At Me,” “It’s All Gravy” featuring Romeo, “Dip It Low,” “Whatever U Want” featuring Joe Budden, and “Say I” featuring Young Jeezy.

Her third and latest album, It’s Amazin’, was released back in 2006.

Since her successful music career, Milian has returned to acting. Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently has an approval rating of 65 percent based on 17 reviews.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.