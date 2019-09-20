Prince Harry To Honor Princess Diana During Africa Trip In This Dynamic Way

Prince Harry will honor his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, during his Africa trip in this dynamic way. He will be paying homage to a cause close to her heart in the months prior to her untimely death in August 1997.

The Daily Express reported that Prince Harry will visit the very spot his mother walked through in Huambo, where he will see the results of the work the late princess undertook to rid the country of landmines.

The news and entertainment site reported that the prince will remote-detonate a landmine himself and then, visit the exact spot in Huambo where the famous photograph of Diana was taken in January of 1997, seven months before she was killed in a car accident in Paris, France, alongside her lover Dodi Fayed, in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Also killed was the car’s driver, Henri Paul.

After her divorce from Prince Charles was made official, Princess Diana struggled to find causes that would speak to her heart and allow her to do more fulfilling work than she was able to while under the rule of Buckingham Palace. She found those causes in AIDS research and advocating against landmines.

Handout Photo by The HALO Trust / Getty Images

One of the most iconic photos of the late princess came when she stepped out into an active minefield to learn how de-miners clear away explosives. The pictures helped educate people on the issue and drastically altered public perception of the use of antipersonnel landmines. The weapons were used for decades before ultimately being banned in 1997, but not before innocent people were maimed or worse, killed, by accidentally stepping on one.

The Daily Express reported that the area Prince Harry will visit looks dramatically different than the place where Princess Diana dangerously walked to observe the horrors of active landmines to highlight the work done by The HALO Trust. The news site noted that the dirt field is now a city street filled with businesses, schools, and homes. Prince Harry made a trip with the same organization in Mozambique in 2010.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will begin their journey to Africa, with their first stop in Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Monday, September 23. The prince will reportedly then tour Botswana, Angola, and Malawi alone. Botswana was where he famously took a trip with Markle when they were dating and they fell in love while camping out under the stars.

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a birthday message to the Duke of Sussex on his 35th birthday: “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” pic.twitter.com/VE0cByp4O7 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) September 15, 2019

Harpers Bazaar reported that for her part, Markle will meet with female leaders and academics as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the late Princess of Wales death anniversary has helped to reportedly heal claims of a rift between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, who have seen their once-close relationship deteriorate since Harry’s marriage to Markle in May 2018.