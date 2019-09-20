There’s A Sexy Mister Rogers Halloween Costume, And Instagram Is Furious

It's not a beautiful day in the neighborhood, thanks to a Mister Rogers Halloween costume that is ruining childhoods.

Mister Rogers got a sexy makeover just in time for Halloween, and some fans of Fred Rogers’ caring and kindhearted TV character aren’t happy. They think that a costume that sexes up the clean-cut look of the beloved children’s show host is inappropriate and unnecessary.

According to USA Today, the lingerie company Yandy is responsible for severely reducing the size of Mister Rogers’ signature outfit and slapping a $59.95 price tag on it. The sexed-up version of his casual ensemble isn’t quite small enough to fit one of his beloved puppets from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, but it certainly flashes a lot more flesh than Fred Rogers’ zip-up cardigan sweater, dress shirt, tie, and slacks.

The “Nicest Neighbor Costume” comes with a belly-baring, shrunken version of Mister Rogers’ red cardigan sweater. Those who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood might remember Rogers coming home and replacing his jacket with a zip-up cardigan at the beginning of every episode. In lieu of a dress shirt, the Halloween costume includes a white collar with a tiny black tie attached to it. The gray slacks that Rogers often wore are replaced by a pair of gray booty shorts.

A photo on the Yandy Instagram page depicts a model bringing the costume to life with the help of two knock-off versions of puppet characters from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, King Friday XIII and Henrietta Pussycat. In a second photo, the model is wearing a gray latex wig.

Some fans of Mister Rogers aren’t happy with Yandy for using one of their most wholesome childhood heroes for sexy Halloween costume inspiration.

“Is nothing sacred?!” read one remark on the company’s Instagram page.

“Don’t do that to him. Disrespectful,” wrote another commenter.

“That’s so wrong on so many levels,” another critic remarked.

In other words, for many, it’s not “such a good feeling” knowing that this costume exists.

Mister Rogers might seem like an unlikely candidate for a sexy Halloween costume makeover, but the TV icon is having a bit of a moment right now. This is mostly due to Tom Hanks’ portrayal of Fred Rogers in the upcoming movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. In many promotional photos for the film, Hanks is wearing a conservative red cardigan like the one that inspired the Yandy costume.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fred Rogers once revealed that all of the now-iconic cardigan sweaters that he wore on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood were Christmas gifts that were hand-knitted by his mother. It’s hard to imagine what the man with such a vivid imagination would think of Yandy’s miniature, mass-produced take on these precious gifts.

As for Yandy, the lingerie brand sees nothing wrong with giving Rogers a raunchy makeover.

“Our goal at Yandy is to create costumes that are sexy, fashion-forward and lighthearted,” said a rep for the company. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and neither do our customers. We know Halloween is a time to dress up, have some fun and also be sassy. Yandy shoppers are witty, smart and don’t shy away from a bit of snarkiness, which makes them all the more sexy, in our opinion.”