‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Spills Out Of Minuscule Bikini While Feeding A Pig

The fitness model stunned in her tiny bikini.

Earlier today, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy. She seemed to know, however, that one provocative photo simply wasn’t enough for her dedicated fans.

In her most recent Instagram post, the registered nurse flaunted her fit physique in a barely-there leopard print bikini while feeding a wild pig on the beach. The tan and toned fitness model looked like a goddess in her skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination. Lauren showed off her lean, long legs, taunt stomach, and ample cleavage as she stood in the clear water and offered some food to the large pig. Lauren accessorized the sizzling look with a couple of bracelets. She pulled back her long blonde hair in a high ponytail and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

The photo seems to have been taken prior to Lauren’s pregnancy, as her growing baby bump is nowhere in sight.

In the caption, Lauren promoted her fitness program.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Looking like an amazon goddess here,” said a fan.

“You’re so gorgeous,” wrote a follower.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” added another.

“Absolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The stunning snap has already racked up more than 10,000 likes.

While impressive, Lauren’s unbelievable body is far from her only accomplishment. In 2013, the nurse-turned-personal trainer wrote the New York Times bestselling book, Banished, that recounted her time as a member of the Westboro Baptist Church. The year of the book’s release, Lauren sat down with Glamour magazine to discuss her expulsion from the infamous church. During the interview, the Instagram model detailed her resilience after her family abandoned her. She also noted that she was remorseful for picketing funerals and condemning members of the LGBTQ community.

As mentioned, the 33-year-old will also soon be able to include being a mother to her list of achievements. According to Yahoo News, the stunner took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy in July. The photo shows Lauren and husband David Kagan at the beach, placing their hands on her slightly rounded stomach. The couple seems to have a fondness for pigs, as David is also holding one in the picture.

“We’re extremely excited & I’m definitely a little nervous to announce that a little Kagan Piggy/Gummy Bear is on its way come early 2020!” read the caption.

To see more of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.