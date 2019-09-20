Curvy Danish Bombshell Mia Sand Shows Off Killer Body In Tight Leggings & Sports Bra

Mia Sand is ready for Saturday, though she knows that, as a mom, that just means she’ll be “multi-slacking” instead of “multi-tasking,” she joked with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the Danish fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots to wish everyone a great weekend by pairing a couple of snapshots of herself in workout clothing that show off her enviably toned and curvy physique.

In the photos, Sand — who has made a name for herself in the fitness world for her muscular and curvy figure, as website The Famous People has pointed out — is posing in front of a stylish teal RV in Reklame, a location in Denmark, as the geotag she included with her post shows. The model is wearing a salmon pink workout set that consists of a sports bra with straps that go over her shoulders and feature a low-cut neckline that puts her busty physique on display.

Sand teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants with the same bitonal pink hues that sits just around her navel area, highlighting her full, wide hips while leaving her toned upper abs fully visible. According to the tags and caption she paired with her photos, the workout set she is wearing is from Body Engineers, a brand she is an ambassador for.

Body Engineers is a fitness brand that has several models as its ambassador, some of which include the Colombian stunner Ariana James and Bulgarian bombshell Yanita Yancheva.

In both snaps, Sand is in the same location and in the same outfit, but she in different positions. While in the first photo she is standing in front of the RV, the second shows her sitting on a teal bench matching the color of the RV.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sand shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 9,600 likes and upwards of 125 comments within just one hour of being posted, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in throughout the day.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption.

“That’s the perfect outfit for a Friday! Pink! [pink heart emoji] Happy weekend family,” one user chimed in.

Loading...

“You look amazing,” another fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Haha love your weekend plans![smiley] [red heart emoji] have a good one honey!” a third one added.