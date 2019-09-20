Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Stuns In Crop Top And Miniskirt On Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is a bit of a social media personality, and she always makes sure to share her best pics with her followers.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a new photo with her fans, and she certainly did not hold back. She posed like a pro for the camera in a super chic and feminine outfit that allowed her to shamelessly flaunt her incredible figure. The fashionable look consisted of a white crop top, as well as a matching miniskirt. She topped off her ensemble with an oversized denim jacket.

Hailie exposed her super-toned midriff in the ensemble, which clearly marked the beginning of fall fashion on her social media. She accessorized the look with a small, black, square-shaped purse from Topshop, as well as a few delicate gold necklaces. Hailie also made sure to tag the labels for the brands that created her outfit. The top and skirt combo was from Forever 21, while the coat was from Missguided.

As for her glam, the brunette beauty donned very minimal and natural-looking makeup, including a bit of a smokey eye shadow and dark mascara to further highlight her light green eyes. She also added a dab of light pink lipstick on her lips and she wore her super long locks down in perfect large waves with a slight side part, allowing the strands to freely cascade down her back and shoulders.

Despite the fact that the picture looks absolutely stunning, something apparently did not quite go as planned for the image. According to Hailie’s caption, she accidentally held her purse facing the wrong way but she promised her 1.7 million fans that the accessory definitely looks even cuter from the front.

The Detroit native is known among her fanbase for posting lots of photos of her outfits, as well as for her workout pics and videos. Her followers know she is an avid fitness fan, and she often flaunts her insane rock-hard abs and flawless slim physique to prove that to be true.

When she attended this year’s Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, Hailie posted a snap of her wearing a tiny bra top and a pair of daisy dukes, which allowed her to show off her curves and attributes.

“lolla, i love you but i’m feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again,” she wrote.

Furthermore, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a “thirsty Thursday” picture on her feed, which racked up around 126,000 likes.