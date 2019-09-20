Tori Spelling Rocks A Floral Bikini And Black Fishnet Coverup In Recent Outing

Actress Tori Spelling flaunted her curves this week as she walked around her Southern California neighborhood. The Beverly Hills 90210 star and mom of five embraced an ensemble created by Dorit Kemsley, a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

Page Six shares the photo of a confident Spelling wearing a red and white floral bikini along with a black fishnet coverup. Tori’s long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and the golden strands hung straight down over both shoulders. In this particular photo shared by the outlet, the thespian had her hands held up as she looked off toward someone a bit ahead of her.

Spelling added brown and gold platform heels to complete her outfit while choosing a red lip color that synced up beautifully with the red in her bikini. Tori wore several rings on her fingers and a chunky gold bracelet on one wrist.

The Daily Mail snagged some additional snaps from what was apparently a photoshoot of some nature. Some of the pictures show Tori wearing the bikini with just the fishnet pants, giving fans a glimpse of her flat tummy and plentiful cleavage.

At one point, Spelling stripped down to just the bikini as she gathered towels and accessories from around her pool. Along with her long, lean legs, the actress was caught showing some underboob in some of these shots.

Tori’s bikini look includes the Beverly Beach by Dorit “Santorini” triangle tie top and the “Milan” string bottoms. Both pieces feature a poppy flower print and beautifully suit Spelling’s figure. The fishnet coverup is the “Camille” set Dorit apparently named after RHOBH co-star Camille Grammer.

Spelling’s latest project has been the show BH90210, a unique reboot of her iconic series Beverly Hills, 90210. As The Inquisitr recently noted, the debut run of episodes has ended and Tori, her co-stars, and the show’s fans are now waiting to see if the network will order a second season.

By the looks of these latest bikini photos, Tori is feeling great about life these days and she still rocks a killer physique. It isn’t known the reason for this photoshoot quite yet, but Spelling’s fans will be eager to see more.

What comes next for Tori Spelling? She’s certainly keeping busy raising her five children with husband Dean McDermott. She has also become quite the influencer on social media.

Meanwhile, Tori has made it clear that she would love to see Beverly Hills 90210 come back for another season but meanwhile, she likely has other projects in the works at the moment.