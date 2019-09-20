Donald Trump Doesn’t Know Ukraine Whistleblower’s Identity, But Said He’s ‘Partisan’

In the same meeting with reporters, Trump told reporters that what he discussed with the president of Ukraine did not matter.

President Donald Trump said to reporters on Friday that he did not know the identity of a whistleblower who has accused the president of making inappropriate promises to a foreign leader during a phone call.

“I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower,” Trump said. “I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party, but I don’t have any idea. But, I can say that it was a totally appropriate conversation; it was actually a beautiful conversation.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president on Thursday sent a series of tweets in which he disputed reports about the whistleblower. The president claimed “presidential harassment,” in a the tweets that insisted he was innocent of the claims. The president asked his followers whether they were “dumb enough” to believe he would make inappropriate promises to a foreign leader on a phone call that he deemed “highly populated” with other U.S. officials listening in.

But according to that report from The Inquisitr, the presidents alleged promise was so concerning that the would-be whistleblower filed an official whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community.

According to a Friday report from CNN, new revelations about the alleged conversation have further caused controversy, as the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice allegedly attempted to keep reports about the whistleblower quiet. According to the CNN report, at least two reports say that the call with the undisclosed foreign leader was actually with the Ukrainian president.

In the same meeting with reporters Friday inside the White House, the president told reporters that what he discussed with Ukraine’s president didn’t matter.

According to the previous report from The Inquisitr, Michael Atkinson, inspector general of the intelligence community, thought the whistleblower’s comments showed a credible threat, which were a matter of “urgent concern.” That moniker requires the immediate notification of Congressional oversight committees.

Reports that the White House and Justice Department attempted to keep the whistleblower report quiet come after reports that said that Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, was reportedly refusing to share details of the whistleblower’s report with members of Congress in an act some say was meant to protect President Trump.

According to CNN, rumors about the call with Ukraine come as Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has previously admitted he asked the government of that country to investigate the Democratic Party’s 2020 front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden. Despite previously admitting to it, CNN reports that Giuliani denies that he committed such an act.

The revelations come just six months after Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation into the president over claims he collaborated with Russia during his 2016 campaign for president against Hillary Clinton.