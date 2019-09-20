‘Playboy’ Bombshell Kindly Myers Spills Out Of Latex Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Kindly Myers seems to be exploding right now. The Playboy model and social media sensation is fast racking up the followers on account of her mind-blowing curves and sexy vibes, with a fair few topless snaps also likely contributors to her popularity. The blonde comes with a fierce body, a fierce attitude, and a social media account that’s pretty regular on the updates. Followers of Kindly’s Instagram today will have seen the model ditch her bikini for a slinky red dress, but beady-eyed ones will likely have hit up Kindly’s Instagram stories.

There’s always a bikini.

Kindly’s story today showed her posing with some friends, and all were twinning in the same outfit as they posed for a snap that seemed to have a birthday celebration as its agenda. While the image may well have been a throwback, with the blonde’s friend celebrating her pal’s recent special day, no confirmation was made.

The photo showed Kindly and her girlfriends striking a pose in ultra-tiny, ultra-glossy bikinis. The two-pieces boasted halterneck ties, plus a racy and bright purple palette with a latex finish. With all that shimmer and very little skin covered up, fans were bound to get in a tizzy over the snap. Kindly appeared on the far right, with fans seeing her ample cleavage, flat stomach, plus hints of her long and toned legs.

Kindly comes with more than just modeling as her background. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” has some hardcore military training behind her: Kindly is an ex-soldier.

Speaking to Rambling Beach Cat, the model talked about serving four years in the Army National Guard.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she said.

“Modeling has always been a passion of mine,” the model added, before listing an impressive list of publications she’d been featured in.

Loading...

Kindly recently made The Inquisitr’s headlines for ditching all her clothing on social media. Unsurprisingly, the fan response was immense, with Instagram users appearing floored at her killer physique.

Kindly may have a California beach babe look, but this star’s roots are more country than West Coast glam. Kindly was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Her childhood was a tough one, with her father passing away when she was just 2. Kindly was raised by a single mom.

Things definitely seem to be working out for this star. Fans wishing to see more of Kindly should follow her Instagram account.