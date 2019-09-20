Barbara Palvin Stuns In Plaid Bra

Barbara Palvin was spotted on Victoria Secret’s social media feed recently, and it showed her rocking a plaid bra. Previously, fans were excited to see her show off her curves in a bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The photo was in black-and-white, and showed the Angel standing up and angled slightly away from the camera. She looked to her left while she played with her hands.

Barbara also wore her hair down, and kept things simple with a single, thin necklace. And thanks to the monochromatic image, it was hard to see her makeup. Either way, it looked like her look was very natural-looking, as she appeared to be wearing light lipstick and mascara.

The plaid bra had dark straps, and she also had a white, casual long-sleeved shirt that was falling down her shoulders.

There were many Victoria’s Secret fans that gushed about the photo and the lingerie that was being promoted.

“Finally, a girl with a real body physique that everyone can relate to..,” said a fan.

“Ive Always seen thin models on this page, always, and thats not a bad thing,but lets be real, Is this part of society’s standards of beauty? What about the Girls with amazing curves?” asked another fan.

But there were some folks that had some complaints to make.

“It it so sad that on one of the most popular lingerie’s ig we see badly matched bra – it is too small! Victoria’s secret why?!” exclaimed a follower.

“You’ll be out of business by Friday. Everybody say thank you @badgalriri!!!” said another follower, who referred to Rihanna’s line of lingerie.”

“Hate all the weird creepy guys commenting on this photo,” added an Instagram user, whose comment was liked over 10 times.

There were also many people who didn’t know Barbara’s identity. This isn’t too surprising, considering that she’s one of the newer Angels. However, Palvin has been working with the brand for years, and has also graced the covers of many well-known magazines.

And this isn’t to mention another recent update from the brand, which showed Palvin in a nude-toned lingerie set. This photo was in color, and showed her standing against a white door with a gold hook.

She placed her right elbow against the door, and played with her hands. She tilted her head back slightly with her lips parted, giving a coy look for the camera.

Barbara’s eye makeup complemented the lingerie, as she rocked shimmery, gold and pink eyeshadow.

The lingerie itself featured floral lace accents. The matching bottoms had thick, lace straps on the sides.

This update was liked over 302,000 times.