Texas Teacher Who Asked Donald Trump To ‘Remove The Illegals’ From Her School Is Fired — For The Second Time

A Texas high school teacher who wrote to Donald Trump asking him to “remove the illegals” has now been fired — for a second time.

Georgia Clark had been placed on administrative leave for months after her tweets to Donald Trump were made public, and this week the Carter-Riverside High School teacher officially lost her job. As Fox 4 News in Fort Worth reported, the city’s school board voted this week to fire Clark despite the recommendation from an investigation that they did not have enough evidence to fire her.

As the report noted, the district initially recommended that Clark be fired back in June when screenshots of her tweets were turned in to officials. A parent claimed that Clark made negative comments about people of color and told her daughter that her hair was “nappy,” leading the parent to meet with the district and show them screenshots of tweets that Clark had sent to Trump.

In what Clark reportedly thought were private messages but turned out to be regular tweets, the teacher called on Trump to personally take action to remove “illegal students from Mexico” that she believed were in her high school.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District [ISD] is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark wrote. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence.”

Other allegations were brought against Clark, including that she demanded one student “show me your papers that are saying you are legal” after the student had asked to use the bathroom. Clark’s firing drew national attention at the time, with many speaking out against the teacher and criticizing the district for allowing her to remain in her position since 1998 despite what appeared to be repeated incidents against people of color.

Clark had initially appealed the district’s decision to fire her, leading to an investigation from an independent examiner who concluded that her tweets were covered by the First Amendment and there was not enough evidence to prove that she targeted students of color. But the school board heard from a string of parents at its meeting this week demanding that Clark be fired, including some who criticized the district for not doing it sooner.

The school board’s vote to fire Clark was unanimous.

Loading...

BREAKING: The Fort Worth ISD school board voted unanimously to terminate the contract of Georgia Clark. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/SIDMsk84gs — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) September 17, 2019

It was not clear if Clark planned to challenge her firing.